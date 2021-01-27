Wednesday, Jan. 27
EAST
Marquette 95, Villanova 77
St. John’s 70, Georgetown 53
SOUTH
Alabama St. 69, Grambling St. 61
Cent. Arkansas 60, SE Louisiana 54
Houston 71, Tulane 64
New Orleans 65, Northwestern St. 50
Nicholls 63, McNeese St. 43
UCF 52, East Carolina 47
VCU 67, George Washington 60
MIDWEST
Ball St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 82
Bowling Green 77, W. Michigan 53
Cent. Michigan 83, Toledo 74
Drake 96, N. Iowa 79
E. Michigan 69, Ohio 66
Evansville 70, Indiana St. 63, OT
Illinois St. 66, Bradley 54
Missouri St. 61, S. Illinois 44
N. Illinois 76, Akron 63
Tarleton St. 79, Rio Grande 63
Wichita St. 60, Cincinnati 52
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 66, Houston Baptist 61
Oklahoma 84, Kansas 81
Oklahoma St. 68, Texas 51
Stephen F. Austin 73, Abilene Christian 52
West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 53
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 71, Boise St. 51
Portland St. 59, College of Idaho 37
Stanford 71, Washington St. 49
UNLV 73, Utah St. 62
