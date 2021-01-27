Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Jan. 27

EAST

Marquette 95, Villanova 77

St. John’s 70, Georgetown 53

SOUTH

Alabama St. 69, Grambling St. 61

Cent. Arkansas 60, SE Louisiana 54

Houston 71, Tulane 64

New Orleans 65, Northwestern St. 50

Nicholls 63, McNeese St. 43

UCF 52, East Carolina 47

VCU 67, George Washington 60

MIDWEST

Ball St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 82

Bowling Green 77, W. Michigan 53

Cent. Michigan 83, Toledo 74

        Read more Sports News news.

Drake 96, N. Iowa 79

E. Michigan 69, Ohio 66

Evansville 70, Indiana St. 63, OT

Illinois St. 66, Bradley 54

Missouri St. 61, S. Illinois 44

N. Illinois 76, Akron 63

Tarleton St. 79, Rio Grande 63

Wichita St. 60, Cincinnati 52

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 66, Houston Baptist 61

Oklahoma 84, Kansas 81

Oklahoma St. 68, Texas 51

Stephen F. Austin 73, Abilene Christian 52

West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 53

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 71, Boise St. 51

Portland St. 59, College of Idaho 37

Stanford 71, Washington St. 49

UNLV 73, Utah St. 62

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

AmeriCorps team using Emergency Operations Center to answer resident calls about receiving a vaccine