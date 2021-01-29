On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
By The Associated Press
January 29, 2021 3:00 pm
Saturday, Jan. 30

EAST

Drexel 79, Northeastern 64

SOUTH

Morgan St. 69, Coppin St. 51

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, Toledo 59

