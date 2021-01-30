On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 30, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday, Jan. 31

EAST

Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 51

Drexel 58, Northeastern 56

Syracuse 81, Notre Dame 69

SOUTH

Fordham 73, Davidson 55

Richmond 67, George Mason 52

Tulane 71, Temple 69

MIDWEST

Villanova 90, Butler 53

___

