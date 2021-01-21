On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Wood scores 17 to lead Belmont past E. Illinois 79-66

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 10:27 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood had 17 points off the bench to carry Belmont to a 79-66 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night, the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

Luke Smith had 12 points for Belmont (15-1, 9-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 10 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds and six assists.

Sammy Friday IV scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-9, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Marvin Johnson added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Wallace had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

