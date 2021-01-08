Wood scores 22 to lead Rockets to 132-90 rout of Orlando

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood scored 22 points and tied a career high with 15 rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 132-90 rout of the short-handed Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Houston was up by 29 at halftime and had extended the lead to 81-43 after consecutive 3-pointers by John Wall and P.J. Tucker with about five minutes left in the third.

The Magic looked nothing like the team that opened the season 6-2. Aaron Gordon sat out with a left hamstring injury in the team’s first game since guard Markelle Fultz sustained a season-ending knee injury in a win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.

A 3-pointer by James Harden ended his night and left the Rockets ahead by 36 after three, and a 3 by Ben McLemore extended the lead to 103-63 with about nine minutes remaining.

Houston’s starters didn’t play in the fourth quarter and coach Stephen Silas cleared the bench with about five minutes left and his team up 117-78.

The Rockets had six players score at least 10 points on a night they made a season-high 22 3s to snap a two-game skid.

Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic. Harden had 15 points and 13 assists, and Tucker added 15 points.

Magic: Coach Steve Clifford said Gordon would return on Saturday night. … Orlando made just 8 of 29 3-pointers.

Rockets: McLemore made his season debut on Friday after missing the beginning of the season in quarantine for COVID-19 reasons. He scored 15 points on 5-for-5 3-point shooting. … Danuel House missed his third straight game with back spasms.

Magic: Visit Dallas on Saturday and return home to play the Bucks before embarking on a six-game road trip.

Rockets: Host the Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday before going on the road for a pair of games against the Spurs.

