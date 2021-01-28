On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Worster’s near triple-double helps Utah St. beat UNLV 83-74

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 1:13 am
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rollie Worster had 19 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and three steals to lead all five Utah State starters scoring in double figures and the Aggies beat UNLV 83-74 on Wednesday night.

Neemias Queta, Justin Bean and Brock Miller added 13 points apiece and Marco Anthony scored 12 for Utah State (13-5, 10-2 Mountain West). Bean had nine rebounds and two steals and Queta grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

David Jenkins Jr. led UNLV (6-7, 3-3) with 29 points and Moses Wood scored 11.

UNLV beat the Aggies 59-56 on Monday.

___

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

