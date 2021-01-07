Wright State looks for home win vs Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (5-4, 2-4) vs. Wright State (7-2, 5-1)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its fourth straight win over Youngstown State at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The last victory for the Penguins at Wright State was an 80-75 win on Jan. 7, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon, Garrett Covington and Michael Akuchie have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 55 percent of all Penguins scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Raiders have scored 82.7 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they put up in non-conference play.LEAPING FOR LOUDON: In nine appearances this season, Wright State’s Loudon Love has shot 57.4 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Raiders are 5-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 2-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Penguins are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 77 points or fewer and 0-4 when opponents exceed 77 points.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76 points while giving up 59.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Wright State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38 percent, the 20th-lowest mark in Division I. Youngstown State has allowed opponents to shoot 47.1 percent through nine games (ranking the Penguins 306th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.