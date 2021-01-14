Trending:
Wright State looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

By The Associated Press
January 14, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Cleveland State (8-3, 8-0) vs. Wright State (8-3, 6-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Cleveland State. In its last six wins against the Vikings, Wright State has won by an average of 16 points. Cleveland State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2018, a 77-74 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Cleveland State’s Torrey Patton, D’Moi Hodge and Craig Beaudion have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Vikings points over the last five games.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 72 points per game and allowed 63.8 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 56 points scored and 79.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 30 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Raiders are 6-0 when they block at least three opposing shots and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Vikings are 6-0 when they score at least 63 points and 2-3 on the year when falling short of 63.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Cleveland State’s Beaudion has attempted 13 3-pointers and connected on 30.8 percent of them, and is 4 for 8 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked first among Horizon teams with an average of 80.1 points per game. The Raiders have averaged 83.2 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

