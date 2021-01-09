Wright State seeks revenge on Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (6-4, 3-4) vs. Wright State (7-3, 5-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State goes for the season sweep over Wright State after winning the previous matchup in Dayton. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Penguins shot 48.4 percent from the field while limiting Wright State’s shooters to just 45.3 percent en route to a two-point victory.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 81.1 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 73.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.FIELD GOALS FOR NAZ: Across nine appearances this season, Youngstown State’s Naz Bohannon has shot 57.3 percent.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Penguins. Wright State has an assist on 57 of 88 field goals (64.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Youngstown State has assists on 30 of 85 field goals (35.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Penguins have averaged 15.2 offensive boards per game.

