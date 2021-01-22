Wynter, Drexel visit William & Mary

Drexel (6-5, 1-3) vs. William & Mary (4-6, 2-3)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Camren Wynter and Drexel will go up against Luke Loewe and William & Mary. The junior Wynter has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Loewe, a senior, is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Loewe has averaged 16.9 points and four assists to lead the way for the Tribe. Quinn Blair is also a key contributor, putting up 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Dragons are led by Wynter, who is averaging 16.8 points and 5.8 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tribe have allowed just 70.2 points per game to Colonial Athletic opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 75 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Wynter has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dragons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tribe. William & Mary has an assist on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three outings while Drexel has assists on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Drexel has held opposing teams to 64.3 points per game, the lowest figure among all CAA teams.

