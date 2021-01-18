Wyoming 77, Air Force 58

WYOMING (8-5)
Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Foster 4-7 3-4 13, Maldonado 3-6 3-4 11, Marble 3-5 3-3 9, Williams 4-9 0-1 10, Dusell 6-12 2-4 19, Jeffries 4-8 0-0 12, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 11-16 77.
AIR FORCE (4-8)
Jackson 8-11 2-4 19, Joyce 0-5 0-0 0, McClintock 2-6 2-3 6, Van Soelen 2-3 3-6 7, Walker 6-11 1-1 13, Akaya 2-4 3-4 7, Taylor 1-3 0-1 2, Octave 1-1 0-0 2, Haut 0-0 0-0 0, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Rene 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-46 11-19 58.
Halftime_Wyoming 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 16-32 (Dusell 5-9, Jeffries 4-8, Maldonado 2-3, Foster 2-4, Williams 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Grigsby 0-1, Marble 0-1), Air Force 1-12 (Jackson 1-3, Akaya 0-1, Joyce 0-1, Van Soelen 0-1, McClintock 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Wyoming 30 (Thompson 10), Air Force 26 (McClintock 9). Assists_Wyoming 15 (Maldonado 4), Air Force 13 (McClintock 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 22, Air Force 16.
