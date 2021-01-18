On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Wyoming 77, Air Force 58

By The Associated Press
January 18, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

WYOMING (8-5)

Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Foster 4-7 3-4 13, Maldonado 3-6 3-4 11, Marble 3-5 3-3 9, Williams 4-9 0-1 10, Dusell 6-12 2-4 19, Jeffries 4-8 0-0 12, Oden 0-1 0-0 0, Grigsby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 11-16 77.

AIR FORCE (4-8)

Jackson 8-11 2-4 19, Joyce 0-5 0-0 0, McClintock 2-6 2-3 6, Van Soelen 2-3 3-6 7, Walker 6-11 1-1 13, Akaya 2-4 3-4 7, Taylor 1-3 0-1 2, Octave 1-1 0-0 2, Haut 0-0 0-0 0, Morrissey 0-0 0-0 0, Rene 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-46 11-19 58.

Halftime_Wyoming 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Wyoming 16-32 (Dusell 5-9, Jeffries 4-8, Maldonado 2-3, Foster 2-4, Williams 2-4, Thompson 1-2, Grigsby 0-1, Marble 0-1), Air Force 1-12 (Jackson 1-3, Akaya 0-1, Joyce 0-1, Van Soelen 0-1, McClintock 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Williams. Rebounds_Wyoming 30 (Thompson 10), Air Force 26 (McClintock 9). Assists_Wyoming 15 (Maldonado 4), Air Force 13 (McClintock 5). Total Fouls_Wyoming 22, Air Force 16.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|19 Simplify NSX Operations with ReSTNSX
1|19 Agency Moves
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy posthumously awards Navy Cross to WWII chaplain