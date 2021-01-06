On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Xavier 69, St. John’s 61

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:22 pm
ST. JOHN’S (6-4)

Toro 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 3-12 1-3 8, Champagnie 4-14 6-6 15, Cole 3-5 0-0 7, Dunn 8-15 0-2 17, Addae-Wusu 1-5 1-2 4, Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Earlington 1-5 0-2 2, McGriff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 8-15 61.

XAVIER (8-2)

Carter 3-7 5-10 11, Freemantle 0-6 5-6 5, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Jones 6-10 4-6 16, Scruggs 3-7 4-4 10, Odom 5-10 1-3 11, Griffin 3-5 1-3 7, Kunkel 1-5 0-0 2, Stanley 1-4 1-2 3, Tandy 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 21-34 69.

Halftime_27-27. 3-Point Goals_St. John’s 5-17 (Cole 1-1, Dunn 1-3, Williams 1-3, Addae-Wusu 1-4, Champagnie 1-4, Earlington 0-1, Moore 0-1), Xavier 0-12 (Carter 0-1, Freemantle 0-1, Scruggs 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Jones 0-2, Tandy 0-2, Kunkel 0-3). Fouled Out_Champagnie. Rebounds_St. John’s 38 (Champagnie, Moore 9), Xavier 51 (Carter 16). Assists_St. John’s 16 (Alexander, Addae-Wusu 5), Xavier 11 (Jones, Scruggs 3). Total Fouls_St. John’s 27, Xavier 19.

