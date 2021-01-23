On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Young scores 25, Charlotte narrowly holds off FAU 74-71

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:59 pm
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 25 points, including a free throw with three seconds remaining, and Charlotte held off Florida Atlantic for a 74-71 win on Saturday.

Kenan Blackshear stole the ball, scored and converted a three-point play with 1:35 remaining to help the Owls pull within 67-66 but they got no closer.

Young hit 13 of 16 from the free throw line.

Jordan Shepherd had 19 points, making 9 of 10 at the line, for Charlotte (7-7, 3-3 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 10 points.

Karlis Silins had 17 points for the Owls (8-7, 3-3). Blackshear added 14 points and six rebounds. Michael Forrest also scored 14 points.

Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 66-53 in overtime on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

