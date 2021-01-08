Youngstown St. 74, Wright St. 72

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (7-4)
Akuchie 4-7 1-2 12, Bohannon 11-19 6-7 28, Covington 6-9 0-1 12, Rathan-Mayes 4-12 1-2 9, Vargo 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 3-9 1-2 9, Traore 1-2 0-0 2, Ogoro 0-2 0-2 0. Totals 30-62 9-16 74.
WRIGHT ST. (7-3)
Love 6-13 0-0 12, Calvin 5-9 0-1 13, Finke 5-7 2-2 16, Hall 1-9 0-0 3, Holden 7-17 1-3 17, Basile 5-5 0-0 11, Manns 0-3 0-0 0, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 3-6 72.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 5-14 (Akuchie 3-5, Hunter 2-4, Ogoro 0-1, Vargo 0-1, Rathan-Mayes 0-3), Wright St. 11-23 (Finke 4-4, Calvin 3-5, Holden 2-6, Basile 1-1, Hall 1-4, Huibregste 0-1, Manns 0-2). Rebounds_Youngstown St. 35 (Akuchie 9), Wright St. 34 (Finke 11). Assists_Youngstown St. 11 (Rathan-Mayes 5), Wright St. 12 (Calvin 5). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 13, Wright St. 13.
