Youngstown St. 84, Green Bay 77

GREEN BAY (0-9)
Ansong 2-5 1-2 5, Claflin 2-3 1-2 6, Thompson 2-5 0-0 4, Pipes 6-14 4-4 21, Stieber 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 4-11 10-12 18, P.Taylor 3-4 0-0 6, Jefferson 1-4 2-2 5, Moore 3-5 1-2 7, Kellogg 1-2 0-1 2, Kirciman 0-1 0-0 0, Schaefer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 19-25 77.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (5-3)
Akuchie 0-5 0-0 0, Bohannon 12-15 8-14 32, Covington 3-6 6-7 13, Quisenberry 4-9 4-8 12, Rathan-Mayes 4-7 0-0 11, Hamperian 2-5 2-2 8, Hunter 3-6 1-2 8, Vargo 0-1 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 21-33 84.
Halftime_Green Bay 40-39. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 8-22 (Pipes 5-10, Jefferson 1-1, Claflin 1-2, Stieber 1-4, Moore 0-1, Davis 0-4), Youngstown St. 7-23 (Rathan-Mayes 3-5, Hamperian 2-3, Covington 1-3, Hunter 1-4, Dunn 0-1, Quisenberry 0-3, Akuchie 0-4). Fouled Out_Claflin, Hamperian. Rebounds_Green Bay 27 (Pipes 7), Youngstown St. 41 (Bohannon 12). Assists_Green Bay 12 (Stieber 4), Youngstown St. 11 (Bohannon 4). Total Fouls_Green Bay 25, Youngstown St. 24.
