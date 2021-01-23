Youngstown St. 85, Ill.-Chicago 77

ILL.-CHICAGO (8-5)
Diggins 3-6 4-4 10, Howard 2-6 1-1 6, Ahale 2-8 3-3 9, Commander 6-9 0-0 18, Kirk 7-11 0-0 16, Bridges 6-7 0-2 12, Wiley 3-5 0-0 6, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Ejim 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-54 8-10 77.
YOUNGSTOWN ST. (8-8)
Akuchie 3-6 4-5 13, Bohannon 10-23 3-4 23, Covington 6-12 0-1 12, Hunter 3-7 0-0 6, Rathan-Mayes 1-3 8-8 10, Ogoro 6-13 5-7 19, Vargo 0-0 0-0 0, Hamperian 1-1 0-0 2, Dunn 0-0 0-0 0, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 20-25 85.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 11-26 (Commander 6-9, Kirk 2-2, Ahale 2-8, Howard 1-4, Diggins 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Wiley 0-1), Youngstown St. 5-15 (Akuchie 3-5, Ogoro 2-6, Hunter 0-1, Covington 0-3). Fouled Out_Howard. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 28 (Kirk 7), Youngstown St. 30 (Covington 10). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 15 (Kirk 5), Youngstown St. 12 (Bohannon, Rathan-Mayes 4). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 24, Youngstown St. 11.
