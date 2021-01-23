On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Youngstown St. looks to end streak vs UIC

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Illinois-Chicago (8-4, 5-2) vs. Youngstown State (7-8, 3-8)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks to extend Youngstown State’s conference losing streak to five games. Youngstown State’s last Horizon win came against the Wright State Raiders 74-72 on Jan. 8. Illinois-Chicago beat Youngstown State by one point on the road in its last outing.

.

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Flames have scored 78 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Teyvion Kirk has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Youngstown State is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 66 or fewer points, and 2-8 when opponents exceed 66 points. Illinois-Chicago is 5-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 3-4 on the year when teams score any more than 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Penguins are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 2-8 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Flames are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 3-4 when opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Youngstown State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois-Chicago defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Read more Sports News news.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 Business - Cloud Storage in Microsoft...
1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard commissions USCGC Charles Moulthrope at Base Portsmouth