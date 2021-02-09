2021 Spring Training Dates

|American League
|
|P&C
|Full
|Squad
|
|1st
|Workout
|1st
|Workout
|Baltimore
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Boston
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|22
|Chicago White Sox
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Cleveland
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|22
|Detroit
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Houston
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|22
|Kansas City
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|L.A. Angels
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Minnesota
|Feb.
|19
|Feb.
|23
|N.Y. Yankees
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Oakland
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Seattle
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|Tampa Bay
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|Texas
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Toronto
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|22
|National League
|
|P&C
|Full
|Squad
|
|1st
|Workout
|1st
|Workout
|Arizona
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Atlanta
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|Chicago Cubs
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Cincinnati
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|22
|Colorado
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|L.A. Dodgers
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|Miami
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|Milwaukee
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
|N.Y. Mets
|Feb.
|19
|Feb.
|22
|Philadelphia
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Pittsburgh
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|St. Louis
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|San Diego
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|San Francisco
|Feb.
|17
|Feb.
|22
|Washington
|Feb.
|18
|Feb.
|23
