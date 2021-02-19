Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

2021 St. Louis Cardinals Schedule

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 6:45 pm
4 min read
      
All Times EDT

April 1 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

April 3 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

April 4 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

April 5 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

April 6 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

April 7 at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

April 8 vs. Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.

April 10 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.

April 11 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.

April 12 vs. Washington, 7:45 p.m.

April 13 vs. Washington, 7:45 p.m.

April 14 vs. Washington, 1:15 p.m.

April 16 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

April 17 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

April 18 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

April 19 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

April 20 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

April 21 at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

April 23 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

April 24 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

April 25 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

April 26 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.

April 27 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.

April 28 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.

April 29 vs. Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.

April 30 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

May 1 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

May 2 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

May 3 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.

May 4 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.

May 5 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.

May 6 vs. N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m.

May 7 vs. Colorado, 8:15 p.m.

May 8 vs. Colorado, 2:15 p.m.

May 9 vs. Colorado, 2:15 p.m.

May 11 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

May 12 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

May 13 at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

May 14 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

May 15 at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

May 16 at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

May 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.

May 19 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.

May 21 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

May 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

May 23 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

May 24 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

May 25 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

May 26 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

May 27 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

May 28 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

May 29 at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

May 30 at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

May 31 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

June 1 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

June 2 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD

June 3 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

June 4 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

June 5 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

June 6 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

June 8 vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

June 9 vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

June 11 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 12 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

June 13 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

June 14 vs. Miami, 8:15 p.m.

June 15 vs. Miami, 8:15 p.m.

June 16 vs. Miami, 1:15 p.m.

June 17 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

June 18 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

June 19 at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

June 20 at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

June 22 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

June 23 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

June 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

June 25 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

June 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

June 27 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

June 28 vs. Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

June 29 vs. Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

June 30 vs. Arizona, 1:15 p.m.

July 1 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

July 2 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

July 3 at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

July 4 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

July 5 at San Francisco, TBD

July 6 at San Francisco, TBD

July 7 at San Francisco, TBD

July 9 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

July 10 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

July 11 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

July 16 vs. San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

July 17 vs. San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

July 18 vs. San Francisco, 2:15 p.m.

July 19 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

July 20 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

July 21 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

July 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

July 23 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

July 24 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

July 25 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

July 27 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

July 28 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

July 30 vs. Minneapolis, 8:15 p.m.

July 31 vs. Minneapolis, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 1 vs. Minneapolis, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 3 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 5 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 6 vs. Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 7 vs. Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 8 vs. Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 10 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 11 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 12 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Aug. 13 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Aug. 14 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Aug. 15 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Aug. 17 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 18 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.

Aug. 21 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 24 vs. Detroit, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Detroit, 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Aug. 29 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Sept. 3 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 5 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 6 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 1:15 p.m.

Sept. 10 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 11 vs. Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 12 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 13 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 14 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 15 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. San Diego, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. San Diego, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 20 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Sept. 23 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Sept. 24 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Sept. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Milwaukee, 1:15 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Leadership Development for Executive...
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 3 Hour Excel Boot Camp: Pivot Tables,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Perseverance’s First Full-Color Look at Mars