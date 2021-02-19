2021 St. Louis Cardinals Schedule

April 1 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
April 3 at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
April 4 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
April 5 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
April 6 at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
April 7 at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
April 8 vs. Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.
April 10 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.
April 11 vs. Milwaukee, 2:15 p.m.
April 12 vs. Washington, 7:45 p.m.
April 13 vs. Washington, 7:45 p.m.
April 14 vs. Washington, 1:15 p.m.
April 16 at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
April 17 at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
April 18 at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
April 19 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
April 20 at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
April 21 at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
April 23 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
April 24 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
April 25 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
April 26 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.
April 27 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.
April 28 vs. Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m.
April 29 vs. Philadelphia, 1:15 p.m.
April 30 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
May 1 at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
May 2 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
May 3 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.
May 4 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.
May 5 vs. N.Y. Mets, 7:45 p.m.
May 6 vs. N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m.
May 7 vs. Colorado, 8:15 p.m.
May 8 vs. Colorado, 2:15 p.m.
May 9 vs. Colorado, 2:15 p.m.
May 11 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
May 12 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
May 13 at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
May 14 at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
May 15 at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
May 16 at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
May 18 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.
May 19 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:45 p.m.
May 21 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
May 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
May 23 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
May 24 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
May 25 at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
May 26 at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
May 27 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
May 28 at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
May 29 at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
May 30 at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
May 31 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD
June 1 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD
June 2 at L.A. Dodgers, TBD
June 3 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
June 4 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
June 5 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
June 6 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
June 8 vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
June 9 vs. Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
June 11 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
June 12 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
June 13 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
June 14 vs. Miami, 8:15 p.m.
June 15 vs. Miami, 8:15 p.m.
June 16 vs. Miami, 1:15 p.m.
June 17 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
June 18 at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
June 19 at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
June 20 at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
June 22 at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
June 23 at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
June 24 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
June 25 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
June 26 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.
June 27 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.
June 28 vs. Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
June 29 vs. Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
June 30 vs. Arizona, 1:15 p.m.
July 1 at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
July 2 at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
July 3 at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
July 4 at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
July 5 at San Francisco, TBD
July 6 at San Francisco, TBD
July 7 at San Francisco, TBD
July 9 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
July 10 at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
July 11 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
July 16 vs. San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
July 17 vs. San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
July 18 vs. San Francisco, 2:15 p.m.
July 19 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
July 20 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
July 21 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
July 22 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
July 23 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 24 at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
July 25 at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
July 27 at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
July 28 at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
July 30 vs. Minneapolis, 8:15 p.m.
July 31 vs. Minneapolis, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 1 vs. Minneapolis, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 3 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 4 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 5 vs. Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 6 vs. Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 7 vs. Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 8 vs. Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 10 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 11 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 12 at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Aug. 13 at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Aug. 14 at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Aug. 17 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 18 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 19 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 20 vs. Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Aug. 21 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Aug. 22 vs. Pittsburgh, 2:15 p.m.
Aug. 24 vs. Detroit, 7:45 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Detroit, 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 26 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 5 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. L.A. Dodgers, 1:15 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 12 vs. Cincinnati, 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 13 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 14 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 15 at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. San Diego, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 19 vs. San Diego, 2:15 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Sept. 23 at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Sept. 28 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Milwaukee, 7:45 p.m.
Sept. 30 vs. Milwaukee, 1:15 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Cubs, 3:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments