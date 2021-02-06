Trending:
Abilene Christian 77, Lamar 62

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 7:52 pm
< a min read
      

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (15-3)

Pleasant 2-6 1-4 5, Kohl 5-10 2-2 12, Daniels 5-6 0-0 13, Miller 3-4 0-1 7, Morris 1-3 0-0 3, Mason 5-12 1-3 13, Gayman 6-9 2-2 17, Simmons 2-6 0-0 5, T.Cameron 1-3 0-0 2, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 6-12 77.

LAMAR (4-13)

Sullivan 2-8 2-2 6, Muoka 1-3 0-0 2, Bennett 4-6 0-0 8, Buster 8-14 0-0 23, Harrison 4-7 4-6 15, Kopp 1-3 1-3 3, Smith 1-1 1-4 3, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Nickerson 1-3 0-0 2, Eisa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 8-15 62.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 11-22 (Daniels 3-3, Gayman 3-5, Mason 2-4, Miller 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Morris 1-3, T.Cameron 0-1, Pleasant 0-2), Lamar 10-12 (Buster 7-9, Harrison 3-3). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 30 (Pleasant 6), Lamar 31 (Muoka 10). Assists_Abilene Christian 20 (Miller 5), Lamar 11 (Harrison 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 14, Lamar 15. A_1,239 (10,080).

