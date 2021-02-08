On Air: This Just In!
Abilene Christian 82, Texas A&M-CC 69

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 10:16 pm
ABILENE CHRISTIAN (16-3)

Pleasant 9-15 2-4 22, Kohl 6-15 0-1 13, Daniels 3-4 0-0 6, Miller 2-3 3-4 8, Morris 3-5 2-4 9, Mason 4-9 3-4 12, Gayman 1-5 4-4 6, Simmons 2-2 0-0 4, Cameron 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-60 14-21 82.

TEXAS A&M-CC (3-13)

Keys 4-7 0-0 8, Bertain 1-4 0-0 3, Fryer 8-11 10-10 29, M.Smith 3-10 0-0 7, White 2-10 3-4 7, Francois 5-5 3-4 13, P.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, K.Richardson 0-1 2-2 2, Coates 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 18-20 69.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 37-35. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 6-15 (Pleasant 2-4, Mason 1-1, Morris 1-1, Kohl 1-2, Miller 1-2, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Gayman 0-3), Texas A&M-CC 5-13 (Fryer 3-6, Bertain 1-3, M.Smith 1-4). Rebounds_Abilene Christian 30 (Pleasant 9), Texas A&M-CC 27 (Keys, M.Smith 5). Assists_Abilene Christian 20 (Daniels, Miller 5), Texas A&M-CC 11 (M.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 16, Texas A&M-CC 18. A_464 (10,000).

