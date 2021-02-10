Trending:
Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:12 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (3-13)

Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 1-2 0-0 2, Long 1-5 0-1 2, Tse 0-2 1-2 1, Castro 4-12 1-1 10, Pierre 1-6 3-4 5, Lee 3-8 7-9 14, McKenzie 2-4 0-2 4, Dalton 2-4 0-0 5, Gomes 3-3 3-4 9, Janacek 2-8 0-0 5, Charles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 15-23 59.

ABILENE CHRISTIAN (17-3)

Pleasant 3-6 2-3 8, Kohl 5-11 0-1 10, Daniels 2-8 0-0 5, Mason 2-4 0-0 5, Miller 5-6 2-2 15, Gayman 7-11 0-1 16, Morris 2-7 1-2 7, Cameron 1-2 0-0 3, Simmons 2-2 1-2 5, McLaughlin 2-3 0-1 6, Steele 2-7 0-0 5, Brooks 0-1 0-2 0, Hiepler 0-0 3-4 3, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 9-18 88.

Halftime_Abilene Christian 52-26. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 4-21 (Dalton 1-2, Lee 1-2, Castro 1-4, Janacek 1-6, McKenzie 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Pierre 0-2, Long 0-3), Abilene Christian 13-28 (Miller 3-3, McLaughlin 2-2, Morris 2-4, Gayman 2-5, Cameron 1-2, Mason 1-3, Steele 1-3, Daniels 1-5, Kohl 0-1). Rebounds_Houston Baptist 33 (McKenzie 8), Abilene Christian 40 (Kohl 8). Assists_Houston Baptist 11 (Pierre 4), Abilene Christian 26 (Mason, Gayman 4). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 17, Abilene Christian 22. A_294 (4,600).

