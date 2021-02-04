On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Adams lifts Jacksonville St. past UT Martin 82-70

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:57 pm
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Darian Adams had 16 points and six assists as Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 82-70 on Thursday night.

Brandon Huffman had 16 points for Jacksonville State (11-7, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Demaree King added 11 points. Jalen Finch had 11 points.

Jaron Williams scored a season-high 21 points for the Skyhawks (5-11, 3-9). Kenton Eskridge added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Eman Sertovic had 13 points.

Cameron Holden, whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup led the Skyhawks, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks on the season. Jacksonville State defeated UT Martin 80-70 on Dec. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

