Adamu scores 21 to lift Montana St. over Idaho 71-61

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:48 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 21 points and Xavier Bishop 14 and Montana State ended a five-game skid beating Idaho 71-61 on Sunday.

Jubrile Belo added 12 points for Montana State (10-8, 7-5 Big Sky Conference) and Abdul Mohamed scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Tanner Christensen scored 12 points for Idaho (1-20, 1-17), Gabe Quinnett scored 10 and DeAndre Robinson pulled seven rebounds.

Idaho beat Montana State 74-69 on Friday to end its 19-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

