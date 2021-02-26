AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 6 4 2 0 0 8 17 13 Hartford 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12 Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 18 Manitoba 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20 Toronto 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 24 Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15 Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 8 7 1 0 0 14 35 18 Grand Rapids 6 4 2 0 0 8 15 11 Iowa 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 31 Texas 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 23 Cleveland 5 1 3 1 0 3 14 18 Rockford 7 1 5 1 0 3 17 28

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 7 4 1 2 0 10 21 18 Lehigh Valley 6 4 1 1 0 9 18 15 Utica 6 4 1 0 1 9 25 21 Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 21 WB/Scranton 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 18 Binghamton 7 2 3 1 1 6 19 26 Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 8 7 1 0 0 14 27 14 San Diego 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 27 Tucson 6 5 1 0 0 10 21 17 Colorado 7 2 3 2 0 6 18 22 Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19 San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14 Ontario 8 1 6 1 0 3 18 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Bridgeport 3, Providence 2

Bakersfield at San Jose, ppd

Friday’s Games

Stockton 8, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 1

Hershey 6, Binghamton 3

Laval 4, Manitoba 3

Utica 7, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Texas 3

Henderson 3, San Diego 2

Tucson 4, Colorado 3

Saturday’s Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 5 p.m.

Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

