Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Hartford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bridgeport 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 1 1 0 0 0 2 8 4
Chicago 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rockford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Iowa 1 0 1 0 0 0 4 8

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Binghamton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hershey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
WB/Scranton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ontario 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tucson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Providence 4, Bridgeport 1

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 1

Texas 8, Iowa 4

Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Rockford, 2 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

