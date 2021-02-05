AHL Glance

All Times EST
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Hartford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|4
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Iowa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hershey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh Valley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Providence 4, Bridgeport 1
Utica 3, Rochester 2
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 1
Texas 8, Iowa 4
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Rockford, 2 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
