AHL Glance

AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Hartford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bridgeport
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|5
|Texas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Iowa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|9
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockford
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Grand Rapids
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Utica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Hershey
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WB/Scranton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Henderson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ontario
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tucson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bakersfield
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Providence 4, Bridgeport 1
Utica 3, Rochester 2
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 1
Texas 8, Iowa 4
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 1
Cleveland at Rockford, ppd
Hershey at Binghamton, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 5, Rockford 4
Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1
Iowa 4, Texas 1
Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Ontario at Henderson, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
