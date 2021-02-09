Trending:
AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 10:09 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Providence 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1
Bridgeport 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 9

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laval 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Texas 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Iowa 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 12
Cleveland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Rockford 2 0 2 0 0 0 6 10

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 1
Binghamton 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 1
Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 8
Hershey 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 2
WB/Scranton 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 4
San Diego 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 4
Tucson 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4
San Jose 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7
Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bakersfield 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 8
Ontario 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton 4, WB/Scranton 3

Henderson 6, Ontario 2

Texas 3, Iowa 2

Tucson 5, San Jose 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago 5, Rockford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Providence, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.

