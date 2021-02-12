AHL Glance

All Times EST
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|2
|Providence
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Bridgeport
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laval
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|9
|Texas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Iowa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|12
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Grand Rapids
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Rockford
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Binghamton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|4
|Rochester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|9
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|5
|Hershey
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Utica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|8
|WB/Scranton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|5
|Henderson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|4
|Tucson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|San Jose
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bakersfield
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Ontario
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford 4, Providence 0
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 2
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Friday’s Games
Rochester 7, Cleveland 3
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Laval, 1 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 1 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
