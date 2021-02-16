On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2
Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8
Bridgeport 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 14

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 2
Toronto 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Manitoba 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Belleville 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 10

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 9
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8
Rockford 3 0 2 1 0 1 8 13
Cleveland 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Binghamton 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 10
Lehigh Valley 3 2 0 1 0 5 8 7
Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 9
Hershey 3 1 0 2 0 4 8 9
Utica 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 13
WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 11
Syracuse 3 1 1 1 0 3 13 10

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 5 5 0 0 0 10 16 9
Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6
Ontario 5 0 4 1 0 1 12 22
Bakersfield 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Toronto 3, Manitoba 2

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing