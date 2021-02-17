AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7 Providence 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 8 Bridgeport 4 1 3 0 0 2 11 17

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 4 Laval 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 6 Belleville 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 11 Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manitoba 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 11 Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18 Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14 Grand Rapids 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 8 Rockford 4 0 3 1 0 1 10 16 Cleveland 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 4 2 0 2 0 6 10 10 Utica 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 15 Lehigh Valley 3 2 0 1 0 5 8 7 Binghamton 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 12 Rochester 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 9 WB/Scranton 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 11 Syracuse 4 1 2 1 0 3 15 15

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 5 5 0 0 0 10 16 9 Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5 Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11 San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14 Colorado 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 6 Ontario 5 0 4 1 0 1 12 22 Bakersfield 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville 4, Laval 1

Chicago 3, Rockford 2

Toronto 6, Manitoba 2

San Jose at Texas, ppd

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 3

Hershey 2, Binghamton 1

Utica 5, Syracuse 2

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 5 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

