AHL Glance

All Times EST
AHL
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|10
|8
|Hartford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|7
|Bridgeport
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|11
|18
Canadian Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Laval
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|8
|Toronto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Manitoba
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|12
|Belleville
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|16
|Stockton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|10
|20
|11
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|10
|Texas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|18
|Iowa
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|14
|Cleveland
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|Rockford
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|11
|19
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|20
|14
|Hershey
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|13
|11
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|11
|7
|Utica
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|18
|19
|Binghamton
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|15
|WB/Scranton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|17
|18
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|21
|17
|Henderson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|17
|5
|Tucson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|11
|Colorado
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|9
|10
|San Jose
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|14
|Ontario
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|16
|27
|Bakersfield
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|13
|19
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Providence 1, Bridgeport 0
Manitoba 2, Toronto 1
Laval 5, Belleville 2
Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 2
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Henderson at Stockton, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1
Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 0
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.
Henderson at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.
