Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 4 3 1 0 0 6 10 8
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 7
Bridgeport 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 18

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 8
Toronto 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 10
Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 12
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Stockton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 5 5 0 0 0 10 20 11
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 10
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 14
Cleveland 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 12
Rockford 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 19

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14
Hershey 5 3 0 2 0 8 13 11
Lehigh Valley 4 3 0 1 0 7 11 7
Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19
Binghamton 5 2 2 0 1 5 12 15
WB/Scranton 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 14
Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 7 6 1 0 0 12 21 17
Henderson 4 4 0 0 0 8 17 5
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
Colorado 4 1 2 1 0 3 9 10
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Ontario 7 1 5 1 0 3 16 27
Bakersfield 6 1 5 0 0 2 13 19

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Providence 1, Bridgeport 0

Manitoba 2, Toronto 1

Laval 5, Belleville 2

Bakersfield 5, San Diego 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 2

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Stockton, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 0

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:30 p.m.

Henderson at Bakersfield, 11 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Henderson at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

