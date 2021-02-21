On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

AHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AHL

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 5 4 1 0 0 8 15 10
Hartford 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 12
Bridgeport 5 1 4 0 0 2 11 18

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 8
Toronto 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 11
Manitoba 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 12
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Stockton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 7

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 7 7 0 0 0 14 34 14
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 11 10
Texas 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 18
Iowa 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 28
Cleveland 3 0 2 1 0 1 5 12
Rockford 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 19

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 5 4 1 0 0 8 20 14
Hershey 5 3 0 2 0 8 13 11
Lehigh Valley 4 3 0 1 0 7 11 7
Utica 5 3 1 0 1 7 18 19
Binghamton 5 2 2 0 1 5 12 15
WB/Scranton 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 14
Syracuse 5 1 3 1 0 3 17 18

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Diego 8 7 1 0 0 14 28 20
Henderson 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 10
Tucson 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 11
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
San Jose 4 1 2 1 0 3 12 14
Colorado 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 17
Ontario 8 1 6 1 0 3 18 30

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 1

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Binghamton 0

Chicago 10, Iowa 2

San Diego 7, Colorado 3

Bakersfield 3, Henderson 0

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Henderson at Stockton, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Providence 5, Hartford 2

Chicago 4, Iowa 1

Toronto 7, Stockton 1

Henderson 3, Ontario 2

San Jose at Tucson, ppd

Monday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.

