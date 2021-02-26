Trending:
Aimaq leads Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 10:53 pm
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Utah Valley edged past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74 on Friday night.

Jamison Overton had 14 points for Utah Valley (9-9, 7-3 Western Athletic Conference). Trey Woodbury added nine rebounds. Evan Cole had 14 rebounds.

Anthony Bratton had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-5, 2-1). Quinton Johnson II added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Uche Dibiamaka had 12 points.

