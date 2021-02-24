Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Air Force 62, New Mexico 55

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 8:05 pm
< a min read
      

NEW MEXICO (6-14)

Matos 3-4 1-4 7, Kuac 2-8 0-0 6, Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Singleton 2-6 3-5 7, Maluach 8-14 1-2 20, Francis 3-7 1-1 7, Manuel 0-2 2-2 2, R.Brown 1-3 2-4 4, Wegscheider 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 10-18 55.

AIR FORCE (5-17)

Jackson 2-6 3-4 8, Akaya 4-8 0-0 8, Joyce 3-8 1-2 8, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 4-11 8-11 16, Octave 7-9 2-2 18, Vander Zwaag 1-2 0-1 2, Kinrade 0-2 0-0 0, Van Soelen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-20 62.

Halftime_Air Force 29-21. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 5-20 (Maluach 3-7, Kuac 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Francis 0-2, Marin 0-2), Air Force 4-13 (Octave 2-3, Jackson 1-1, Joyce 1-1, Van Soelen 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-1, Akaya 0-2, Murphy 0-4). Fouled Out_Murphy. Rebounds_New Mexico 35 (Manuel 7), Air Force 28 (Murphy 6). Assists_New Mexico 10 (Maluach 3), Air Force 14 (Jackson, Akaya, Murphy 3). Total Fouls_New Mexico 20, Air Force 16. A_100 (5,858).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species