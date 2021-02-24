Air Force 62, New Mexico 55

NEW MEXICO (6-14)
Matos 3-4 1-4 7, Kuac 2-8 0-0 6, Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Singleton 2-6 3-5 7, Maluach 8-14 1-2 20, Francis 3-7 1-1 7, Manuel 0-2 2-2 2, R.Brown 1-3 2-4 4, Wegscheider 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 10-18 55.
AIR FORCE (5-17)
Jackson 2-6 3-4 8, Akaya 4-8 0-0 8, Joyce 3-8 1-2 8, Murphy 1-5 0-0 2, Walker 4-11 8-11 16, Octave 7-9 2-2 18, Vander Zwaag 1-2 0-1 2, Kinrade 0-2 0-0 0, Van Soelen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 14-20 62.
Halftime_Air Force 29-21. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 5-20 (Maluach 3-7, Kuac 2-7, Johnson 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Francis 0-2, Marin 0-2), Air Force 4-13 (Octave 2-3, Jackson 1-1, Joyce 1-1, Van Soelen 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-1, Akaya 0-2, Murphy 0-4). Fouled Out_Murphy. Rebounds_New Mexico 35 (Manuel 7), Air Force 28 (Murphy 6). Assists_New Mexico 10 (Maluach 3), Air Force 14 (Jackson, Akaya, Murphy 3). Total Fouls_New Mexico 20, Air Force 16. A_100 (5,858).
