Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Ajax goalkeeper André Onana was banned for one year by UEFA in a doping case on Friday and is set to miss next year’s African Cup of Nations in his home nation of Cameroon.

Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.

Furosemide is often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs, though Ajax said Onana took a pill prescribed for his wife when he felt unwell.

“We had hoped for a conditional suspension or for a suspension much shorter than these twelve months, because it was arguably not intended to strengthen his body and thus improve his performance,” Ajax managing director Edwin van der Sar said.

Ajax said the club and player will appeal against the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 24-year-old Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper at Ajax for five seasons and a regular for Cameroon.

Although Onana’s positive test was in October, he continued to play in the Champions League. Ajax placed third in its group, which was won by Liverpool.

