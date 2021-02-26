On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Akinwole scores 32 to carry Omaha past Denver 80-76

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:26 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Ayo Akinwole had a career-high 32 points as Nebraska Omaha snapped its 10-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating Denver 80-76 on Friday.

Akinwole hit 6 of 8 3-pointers, and he added eight rebounds.

La’Mel Robinson had 20 points for Nebraska Omaha (4-19, 2-11 Summit League). Matt Pile added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha scored 51 first-half points, a season best.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Jase Townsend had 18 points for the Pioneers (2-18, 1-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Kobey Lam had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium: Adapt...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris congratulates astronaut Victor Glover on historic mission