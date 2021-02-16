Akron 81, N. Illinois 76

N. ILLINOIS (2-12)
Scott 2-5 0-0 5, Makuoi 1-3 0-0 2, Cochran 8-17 3-4 20, Crump 3-9 0-0 7, Hankerson 3-14 0-1 7, Kueth 8-11 0-0 21, Thornton 1-7 0-0 2, Okanu 4-5 2-2 10, Lee 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 31-73 5-7 76.
AKRON (13-4)
Ali 3-6 2-2 11, Dailey 1-6 2-4 4, Freeman 0-2 2-2 2, Jackson 4-15 10-10 19, Trimble 6-13 4-4 22, Reece 2-3 4-4 8, Tribble 0-2 5-6 5, Wynn 4-5 1-3 10, Clarke 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 30-35 81.
Halftime_N. Illinois 45-41. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 9-22 (Kueth 5-8, Cochran 1-2, Scott 1-2, Crump 1-3, Hankerson 1-6, Lee 0-1), Akron 11-28 (Trimble 6-11, Ali 3-5, Wynn 1-2, Jackson 1-6, Tribble 0-1, Dailey 0-3). Fouled Out_Makuoi, Okanu. Rebounds_N. Illinois 37 (Cochran 13), Akron 33 (Freeman 8). Assists_N. Illinois 14 (Cochran 7), Akron 12 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 27, Akron 12. A_52 (5,500).
