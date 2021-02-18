Alabama 77, Florida 70

ALABAMA (14-6)

Copeland 6-13 4-4 16, Walker 8-12 3-4 22, Abrams 2-6 4-6 8, Barber 3-9 0-0 8, Lewis 6-14 5-5 20, Craig Cruce 1-2 0-0 3, Gordon 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Sutton 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-58 16-19 77

FLORIDA (10-10)

Merritt 1-7 0-0 2, Toonders 1-1 0-0 2, Rainey 1-8 2-3 5, Rickards 4-12 1-1 9, Smith 8-13 7-8 27, Dut 5-11 1-1 11, Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 2-5 2-2 7, Farrell 2-4 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-62 14-17 70

Alabama 20 17 23 17 — 77 Florida 17 13 19 21 — 70

3-Point Goals_Alabama 9-27 (Walker 3-6, Abrams 0-1, Barber 2-8, Lewis 3-8, Craig Cruce 1-2, Sutton 0-2), Florida 8-24 (Merritt 0-4, Rainey 1-4, Rickards 0-3, Smith 4-6, Moore 1-3, Farrell 2-4). Assists_Alabama 14 (Lewis 5), Florida 9 (Smith 4). Fouled Out_Alabama Barber. Rebounds_Alabama 29 (Copeland 3-5), Florida 43 (Rickards 5-9). Total Fouls_Alabama 17, Florida 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_674.

