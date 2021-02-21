Albany (NY) 67, Stony Brook 59

STONY BROOK (9-13)
Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Kadisha 0-1 0-0 0, McKenzie 0-2 2-2 2, Rodriguez 5-11 3-4 15, Stephenson-Moore 2-8 1-3 5, Greene 5-12 1-2 11, Pierre Philippe 2-3 2-2 7, Sayles 2-7 1-2 5, Policelli 2-5 2-3 6, Elliott-Sewell 1-5 2-4 4, White 1-1 0-0 2, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 14-22 59.
ALBANY (NY) (6-8)
Doles 3-6 2-2 10, Taylor 3-7 4-4 10, Horton 5-9 0-0 10, Kelly 5-8 6-10 18, Rizzuto 3-10 1-2 10, Champion 2-6 0-0 4, Shafer 2-4 1-1 5, Healy 0-2 0-0 0, Lulka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 14-19 67.
Halftime_Albany (NY) 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Stony Brook 3-19 (Rodriguez 2-4, Pierre Philippe 1-2, McKenzie 0-1, Sayles 0-1, Greene 0-3, Policelli 0-3, Stephenson-Moore 0-5), Albany (NY) 7-21 (Rizzuto 3-9, Doles 2-2, Kelly 2-3, Champion 0-1, Shafer 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Healy 0-2, Horton 0-2). Fouled Out_Doles. Rebounds_Stony Brook 37 (Greene 12), Albany (NY) 30 (Kelly 9). Assists_Stony Brook 6 (Rodriguez 3), Albany (NY) 11 (Kelly 4). Total Fouls_Stony Brook 19, Albany (NY) 21.
