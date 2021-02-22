Alcorn St. 65, Alabama A&M 52

ALABAMA A&M (6-4)

Johnson 10-12 5-8 25, Lawal 0-1 1-2 1, Hicks 2-12 1-6 5, Tatum 4-10 0-1 9, Smith 1-9 0-0 3, L.Riley 1-3 0-0 3, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Houston 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-49 9-19 52.

ALCORN ST. (5-9)

Fairley 2-2 0-0 4, Crosby 8-14 5-5 21, K.Lee 2-8 5-6 10, Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 4-7 2-2 13, Pierce 5-12 1-2 13, Hardmon 0-2 0-2 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 0-2 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-55 13-17 65.

Halftime_Alcorn St. 27-24. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 3-16 (L.Riley 1-3, Tatum 1-3, Smith 1-5, Hicks 0-5), Alcorn St. 6-21 (Walker 3-5, Pierce 2-8, K.Lee 1-5, Morris 0-1, Crosby 0-2). Rebounds_Alabama A&M 32 (Johnson 9), Alcorn St. 34 (Crosby 9). Assists_Alabama A&M 4 (Smith 2), Alcorn St. 16 (K.Lee 7). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 15, Alcorn St. 16. A_237 (7,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.