Sports News

American League Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 1:55 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EST

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
z-New York 0 0 .000 _
x-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
y-Chicago 0 0 .000 _
z-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
x-Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 4 a.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 4 a.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 4 a.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4 a.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 4 a.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4 a.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

