Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Angels 5, Giants 2

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:46 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 5 6 4 Totals 21 2 2 2
Fltcher 2b 0 0 0 0 D.Slano 2b 1 0 0 0
Ke.Wong 2b 2 1 1 0 J.Krzan 2b 2 0 0 0
Jon.Jay dh 3 0 0 0 B.Posey c 1 1 1 0
B.Marsh ph 0 0 0 0 C.Tromp c 2 0 0 0
J.Walsh 1b 1 1 1 0 Dckrson lf 1 1 0 0
J.Rojas 1b 1 0 0 0 Dar.Ruf lf 0 0 0 0
J.Adell rf 1 1 0 0 W.Flres 1b 2 0 1 1
Schbler rf 2 0 0 0 L.Wyatt 1b 1 0 0 0
Lagares cf 2 1 1 0 Wde Jr. cf 1 0 0 1
J.Adams cf 1 0 0 1 L.Bsabe cf 1 0 0 0
Rengifo ss 1 1 1 1 A.Slter dh 1 0 0 0
Li.Soto ss 2 0 0 0 P.Biley ph 2 0 0 0
Ta.Ward lf 1 0 0 1 J.Vsler 3b 2 0 0 0
Br.Lund lf 1 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 0 0 0 0
Bemboom c 2 0 1 1 M.Dubon ss 1 0 0 0
Grterol c 1 0 1 0 Luciano ss 1 0 0 0
M.Thiss 3b 2 0 0 0 McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0
Gsselin 3b 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 022 000 1xx 5
San Francisco 002 000 0xx 2

E_Sherfy (1), Dubon (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Rengifo (1), Flores (1). SF_Ward, Wade Jr..

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Quintana W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 0
Sandoval H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Reyes H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Faria H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Keller H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Peters H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pannone S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Francisco
Menez 1 0 0 0 2 0
Littell L, 0-1 1 2 2 1 1 0
Jackson 1 2 2 2 2 0
Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wolff 1 0 0 0 0 2
Long 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cyr 1 1 1 1 3 2

HBP_by_Quintana (Solano).

WP_Quintana, Sandoval, Reyes.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

PB_Tromp.

Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Paul Clemon.

T_2:44. A_863

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday