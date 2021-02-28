Angels 5, Giants 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|5
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|21
|2
|2
|2
|
|Fltcher 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Krzan 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jon.Jay dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Marsh ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tromp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dar.Ruf lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|W.Flres 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schbler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Wyatt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wde Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Slter dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Li.Soto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Biley ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lund lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|M.Dubon ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grterol c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luciano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gsselin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|022
|000
|1xx
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|0xx
|—
|2
E_Sherfy (1), Dubon (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 2. LOB_Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 6. 2B_Rengifo (1), Flores (1). SF_Ward, Wade Jr..
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sandoval H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Reyes H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Faria H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keller H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peters H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pannone S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Menez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Littell L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Sherfy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wolff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Long
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cyr
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
HBP_by_Quintana (Solano).
WP_Quintana, Sandoval, Reyes.
PB_Tromp.
Umpires_Home, Kyle McCrady; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Paul Clemon.
T_2:44. A_863
