Anthony Davis sits out for Lakers with sore Achilles tendon

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 8:37 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with right Achilles tendinosis.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis initially felt pain in the first half of the team’s win over Detroit on Saturday and was sore on Sunday.

“Nothing to really be concerned about, but just want to be precautionary,” Vogel said.

Davis is averaging 22.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the defending champions. He scored 30 points against the Pistons despite getting treatment on his Achilles tendon at halftime.

Also missing the game for the Lakers was reserve guard Alex Caruso. He jammed two fingers against Detroit and experienced swelling on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

