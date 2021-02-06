Trending:
AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 8:07 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The voting for the 2020 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC 28
Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Rams DC 5 1-2
Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City OC 5
Arthur Smith, Tennessee OC 3 1-2
Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay DC 2
Bill Callahan, Cleveland O-Line 1
Keith Butler, Pittsburgh DC 1
Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC 1
Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC 1
Jack Del Rio, Washington DC 1
Pep Hamilton, Los Angeles Chargers QBs 1

