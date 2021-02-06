AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Voting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The voting for the 2020 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Brian Daboll, Buffalo OC
|28
|Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Rams DC
|5
|1-2
|Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City OC
|5
|Arthur Smith, Tennessee OC
|3
|1-2
|Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay DC
|2
|Bill Callahan, Cleveland O-Line
|1
|Keith Butler, Pittsburgh DC
|1
|Dennis Allen, New Orleans DC
|1
|Leslie Frazier, Buffalo DC
|1
|Jack Del Rio, Washington DC
|1
|Pep Hamilton, Los Angeles Chargers
|QBs
|1
