AP Source: Broncos to release CB A.J. Bouye after 1 season

By PAT GRAHAM
February 10, 2021 4:14 pm
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are releasing cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the move hasn’t been announced.

Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension still includes two games next season.

Before the suspension, the 29-year-old Bouye was plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. Bouye finished the season with just 23 tackles and no interceptions.

Bouye was acquired by the Broncos in a trade with Jacksonville on March 18, 2020. Factoring in roster bonuses, he made about $10.3 million in 2020 and was scheduled to earn in the vicinity of $12 million next season.

Signed by Houston as a college free agent out of Central Florida, Bouye played four seasons with the Texans. He signed with Jacksonville in 2017 and earned All-Pro second-team honors that first season after finishing among the league leaders with six interceptions. He had two interceptions over the next two season in Jacksonville.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

