AP source: Lefty Justin Wilson agrees to deal with Yankees

By RONALD BLUM
February 15, 2021 7:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Justin Wilson returned to the New York Yankees after two seasons with the Mets in Queens, agreeing Monday to a one-year contract that includes player and club options for 2022, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Wilson joins a bullpen headed by closer Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton, both left-handers. Hard-throwing right-hander Chad Green is joined by side-arming right-hander Darren O’Day, who was signed after the Yankees dealt Adam Ottovino to Boston in a cost-cutting move.

The 33-year-old Wilson was 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 74 appearances for the Yankees in 2015, then moved on to Detroit and the Chicago Cubs before spending 2019 and 2020 with the Mets. He was 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 19 2/3 innings over 23 appearances last season. He struck out 23 and walked nine

He averaged 95 mph with his fastball, throwing it slightly more often than on half his pitches. He also throws cutters, mixing in an occasional slider and curveball.

Wilson is a nine-year major league veteran who spent his first three seasons with Pittsburgh.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

