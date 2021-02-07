On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP source: OF Albert Almora agrees to contract with Mets

By RONALD BLUM
February 7, 2021 1:43 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Albert Almora has agreed to a contract with the New York Mets, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Almora, 26, plays primarily center field and joins a Mets outfield group that includes Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Guillermo Heredia and José Martínez.

Almora became a free agent when the Chicago Cubs failed to offer a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .167 with one RBI in 30 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, down from a .236 average, a career-best 12 homers and 32 RBIs in 2019.

