AP Source: Phillies, righty Chase Anderson agree on deal

By ROB MAADDI
February 3, 2021 10:01 pm
The Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Chase Anderson have agreed on a one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical.

Anderson was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA in 10 appearances for Toronto last season. The 33-year-old was 29-16 with a 3.63 ERA over the previous three seasons in Milwaukee.

The Phillies also finalized a $3 million, one-year deal with left-hander Matt Moore on Wednesday. Moore pitched in Japan last year, going 6-3 with a 2.65 ERA in 15 starts. He is 54-56 with a 4.51 ERA in nine major league seasons.

Anderson and Moore add more depth to a starting rotation that features Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin. Spencer Howard and Vince Velasquez also will compete for starts.

