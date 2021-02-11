On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes

By RALPH D. RUSSO
February 11, 2021 11:25 am
< a min read
      

A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg joins Ralph Russo to talk about the lessons learned from the 2020′s coaching turnover.

Even during uncertain times, with budgets been slashed and pennies being pinched, schools such as Texas, Auburn and South Carolina found the money to pay huge buyouts to get rid of coaches. And they did it with no expectation of making the so-called slam dunk hire. It is becoming harder than ever to lure well-established head coaches from stable situations. That leads to more seemingly risky hires.

Meanwhile, minorities are still woefully underrepresented among major college head coaches. Rittenberg and Russo discuss where the problems lie in the pipeline for minority coaches.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Plus, transfer season is in full swing. Who are some of the interesting players switching teams?

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 AWS Complimentary Weekly Demos
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|16 The Value of the Modern Data Stack for...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Formerly homeless Veteran flourishes in job at national cemetery